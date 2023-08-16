Question: True or false? The tornado warning sirens in Bloomington-Normal have not gone off much this summer, if at all, indicative of less tornado activity in what used to be one of America’s “tornado alleys.”

Answer: That’s false, according to the Illinois State Water Survey based in Champaign. While B-N has not had many tornado threats, as of July 31, Illinois had had 125 tornadoes in 2023. If that pace continues, it would give this year the third highest tornado frequency ever. The current annual tornado record for Illinois is 142 in 2006.