Question: Ninety-nine years ago (in 1924), after there were enough signatures collected on a petition to change its name, there was a proposal to change the name of Bloomington’s East Street to Wilson Boulevard, after then-just-deceased U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat. Why did it fail?
Answer: It actually didn’t fail. In a masterful move, the Republican-entrenched Bloomington City Council of 1924 simply tabled the idea. Theoretically, it’s still tabled. So there’s still a chance. Wilson Boulevard, anyone?
Watch now: Photos from Power of the Purse
