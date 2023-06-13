Question: At the Clinton Nuclear Power Plant, it is a 12 1/2-foot uranium fuel rod that begins the process that creates nuclear power. But it takes more than just one rod. Do you know how many of those rods at Clinton it takes to produce nuclear energy to power your home, and how long do those rods last?
Answer: Bad news: It takes 38,016 rods to adequately equip Clinton to produce power for your home, as well as thousands of others. Good news: Each rod lasts between three to six years, before it is “out of nuclear-spawning energy.”
James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal.
Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington.