Question: Over a mile, each lane of a street is called a “lane mile.” Thus, a two-lane road over a mile is two lane miles, a four-lane road over a mile is four lane miles, etc. With that in mind, how many lane miles of streets are in Bloomington-Normal? Answer: Amazingly, there are 1,268 lane miles of streets in B-N. That’s 842 lane miles in Bloomington and 426 lane miles in Normal. It’s a lot of road resurfacing, if you’ve ever wondered why it takes so long for your street to be repaved.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul at the Bloomington Labor day parade
Clay Jackson
Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!