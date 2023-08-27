Question: At 28 stories, Watterson Towers on the Illinois State University campus is one of the tallest dormitories in the world and towers over the B-N skyline. But how much “shorter” is Watterson than Chicago’s Willis Tower?
Answer: While Watterson is tall, it pales next to Willis, the former Sears Tower. In fact, you could stack five Wattersons to equal Willis. While Watterson is 281 feet, Willis is 1,450 feet and stands nearly a fourth of a mile into the sky.
Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch
Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath
Julie Dobski, Janet Gremer
Carolyn Wetzel , Sharon Hoy
Joan Vanden Eynden, Mindy Morgan
Leonard Wochner, Faye Andris
Dee Hinrichsen, Karyn Therman, Betsy Huls
Aggie Hedin, Gaye Aaberg
Susan Cunningham, Caiti Redmond , Elizabeth Hagamann
Michelle Cope, Kim Schoenbein
Janie Houchin, Kathy Neil
Lisa Majernik, Dana Bell
Sandy Holcomb, Becky Hines
Sue Carroll, Diane Nord
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Tina Marlett, Tom Herr, Paul Williams, Bryce Janssen, Aaron Veerman