Question: At 28 stories, Watterson Towers on the Illinois State University campus is one of the tallest dormitories in the world and towers over the B-N skyline. But how much “shorter” is Watterson than Chicago’s Willis Tower?

Answer: While Watterson is tall, it pales next to Willis, the former Sears Tower. In fact, you could stack five Wattersons to equal Willis. While Watterson is 281 feet, Willis is 1,450 feet and stands nearly a fourth of a mile into the sky.