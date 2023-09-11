Question: Twenty-two years ago today — Sept. 11, 2001 — is one of those days that if old enough, you do not forget, the day the World Trade Center in New York City was leveled by terrorists flying jets into it, immediately spawning an instantaneous effect on businesses across America, including the Twin Cities. For instance, at stores like Walgreens and Osco/CVS in B-N, during the first few days after 9/11, what effect did it have on sales? Answer: The terrorist attack was so shocking, it numbed people, and for nearly a week, shopping all but ceased, and merchants reported that general merchandise sales in B-N plummeted. Interestingly, the sale of alcohol and also pharmaceuticals went “way up” at places like Walgreens and CVS/Osco.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul at the Bloomington Labor day parade
Clay Jackson
Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
