Question: Twenty-two years ago today — Sept. 11, 2001 — is one of those days that if old enough, you do not forget, the day the World Trade Center in New York City was leveled by terrorists flying jets into it, immediately spawning an instantaneous effect on businesses across America, including the Twin Cities. For instance, at stores like Walgreens and Osco/CVS in B-N, during the first few days after 9/11, what effect did it have on sales?