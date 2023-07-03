Answer: At a football game in 1942, the Normal High team had only 11 players to compete against vaunted Bloomington High, causing Pantagraph sports editor Fred Young to call them “iron men.” It stuck. Young, by the way, also named the Illinois State University Redbirds. The ISU athletic director in 1923 wanted to call them Cardinals, but Young successfully suggested Redbirds because of headline confusion with the Cardinals of St. Louis.