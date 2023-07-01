Question: Bloomington-Normal's east side is a sprawling area of thousands of homes, hundreds of businesses and restaurants and more than a half-dozen schools, all pretty much fueled by something that happened 51 years ago today. Do you know what that was?

Answer: A half-century ago, the east side was a few out-of-the-way businesses, a dozen or so homes and a horse pasture. Then on July 1, 1972, State Farm opened its new corporate offices from downtown to Belt Line Road (today’s Veterans Parkway), between Oakland Avenue and Washington Street. And the rest, as they say, is history.