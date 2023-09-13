Question: What in the world do coconuts have to do with Bloomington-based State Farm? Answer: Quite a bit actually, especially in September and October, the heart of hurricane season in Florida. The insurance company annually processes hundreds of claims for homes and cars damaged by flying coconuts.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul at the Bloomington Labor day parade
Clay Jackson
Photos: Bloomington Labor Day Parade 2023
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!