Question: Passing 54 years ago today was a Bloomington woman who made the financial contributions that established the School of Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, the development of Victory Hall in Normal (as a safe place for boys from troubled homes) and (for girls) the Lucy Orme Morgan Home in Bloomington, donated several acres of land to the cities for parks, established a foundation that led to expansion of the zoo at Miller Park and even donated her own sprawling home on 60 acres to Illinois State University. And yet, do you know who she was?
Answer: You've probably been or at least seen her home at Emerson and Towanda — Hazle Buck Ewing. She was an heir of Chicago’s Wrigley gum family and wife of Davis Ewing, who made a fortune on the development of concrete uses in the early parts of the 20th century. Today their/her former home is the Ewing Cultural Center. (Thanks to Toni Tucker, director at the center.)
Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch
Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath
Julie Dobski, Janet Gremer
Carolyn Wetzel , Sharon Hoy
Joan Vanden Eynden, Mindy Morgan
Leonard Wochner, Faye Andris
Dee Hinrichsen, Karyn Therman, Betsy Huls
Aggie Hedin, Gaye Aaberg
Susan Cunningham, Caiti Redmond , Elizabeth Hagamann
Michelle Cope, Kim Schoenbein
Janie Houchin, Kathy Neil
Lisa Majernik, Dana Bell
Sandy Holcomb, Becky Hines
Sue Carroll, Diane Nord
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Tina Marlett, Tom Herr, Paul Williams, Bryce Janssen, Aaron Veerman