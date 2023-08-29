Question: Passing 54 years ago today was a Bloomington woman who made the financial contributions that established the School of Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, the development of Victory Hall in Normal (as a safe place for boys from troubled homes) and (for girls) the Lucy Orme Morgan Home in Bloomington, donated several acres of land to the cities for parks, established a foundation that led to expansion of the zoo at Miller Park and even donated her own sprawling home on 60 acres to Illinois State University. And yet, do you know who she was?