Question: The New England Historical Society has proclaimed Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn — buried in Bloomington’s Evergreen Cemetery and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York — as one of the all-time eccentric greats of baseball. Just how great — and eccentric — was Radbourn?

Answer: "Old Hoss" worked as a butcher and a railroad brakeman in Bloomington before playing pro baseball, a sport in which he was phenomenal. In 1882, in one game, he pitched an amazing 17 scoreless innings for the Providence (Rhode Island) Grays before hitting a walk-off home run to win the game. Two years later, he set a still-standing MLB record by winning 59 games. He later pitched for the Boston Beaneaters and Boston Reds (Red Sox today) before his arm became so sore, a friend had to dress him. Later, back in Bloomington, he bought a pool hall and became a recluse after losing an eye in a hunting accident, before dying at age 42 of syphilis. Just as ignominiously, Radbourn also has the distinction of being the first person ever to “give the finger” in a photograph. That’s according to Sports Illustrated.