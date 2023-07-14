Question: Bloomington-Normal has dozens of restaurants where you can order fish, but can you name where each year the most fish in B-N is eaten?
Answer: It’s probably not a restaurant. We’d suggest Miller Park Zoo where, according to statistics, in mackerel alone they serve 9,000 pounds each year — that’s 4 1/2 tons — to its residents.
