Question: Besides his now famed “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there” jingle, legendary singer/songwriter Barry Manilow wrote one other popular advertising jingle that has received almost as much air play. Do you know that jingle? Answer: Before hitting it big as a performer, Manilow also wrote the popular jingle for Band-Aid brand adhesives. (“I am stuck on Band-Aid brand ‘cuz Band-Aid’s stuck on me.”)
Volunteers fill 4,000 backpacks ahead of annual school supply giveaway for Bloomington-Normal students
Clay Jackson
Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Friday night during the 2023 Make Music Normal festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!