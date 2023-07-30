Question: A little more than a century ago, instead of playing golf on Bloomington's Lakeside Country Club, what were they doing there?

Answer: They were digging holes bigger than just golf holes. The ground where Lakeside is today is so clay-filled, it was the site of a brick-making operation. Many yards of homes in that area are, in fact, still pocked with brick remnants just below the ground’s surface. It is also why a southeast-side street is today called Brickyard Drive. Lakeside itself is 100 years old this year.