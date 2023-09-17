Question: The year 2000 began with Bloomington-Normal being a collegiate education center, a world-class insurance capital, home of one of the country’s leading snacks (Beer Nuts) and one of the Midwest’s leading exporters of cars (then Mitsubishi). What was it when the 20th century began?
Answer: At the start of the 20th century, B-N was indeed a collegiate education center (both ISU and IWU were started in the 1850s), but B-N also was a food canning capital, a leading manufacturing area for cigars and also sat atop one of America’s richest taps for coal mining. One underground coal shaft alone was said to have stretched from the west-side rail yards all the way to the downtown square.
Who was there? Illinois Symphony Orchestra New York, New York Gala
Gala Chairs Duane and Carolyn Yockey
Honoree Roger Hunt looks on as his daughter Christy Markle (left) hugs Jan Wohlwend
Guests were treated to several ISO performances throughout the night under the direction of Jacobsen Woollen.
Connie Stanczak, Karen DeAngelis, Deb West, Julie Dobski, Beth Wakefield
Tim and Debra Leighton
Cathy Wentworth and Marlene Dietz volunteer at the Grab N Go gift card table.
Dave and Barb Selzer
Heather and Matthew Hofert
Brendan Bukalski
Sue Seibring, Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Connie and Dave Stanczak
Cheryl and Mike Whelan, David and Lisa Dunn
Philip and Kathy French, Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dr. Kathy Bohn, Fran and Herm Brandeau
Andrew and Rachel Bond, Nephele Delis
Lisa and John Holland
Michael and Valerie Wyatt
Jan and John Wohlwend
Stephen and Sarah Pilcher, Betty and Will Scanlon
Jan Wohlwend (right) congratulates Symphony Honoree Roger Hunt
Roger Hunt, Sonja Reece
Troy and Jeannine Tomlinson
Troy Tomlinson, Bob Dobski
Terry Huff, Kevin Birlingmair, Dennis Wentworth
Guardian Law table
Jenny Jacobs, Gerry Smith
Nancy Cremer, Tammy Fahling, Mellissa Wahl
Rini Stoltz, Elaine Cousins
Trevor Orthmann, Carolyn Yockey
Liz and Trevor Orthmann
Debbie and Mark Walbert
Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski, Tracy Patkunas