Question: The year 2000 began with Bloomington-Normal being a collegiate education center, a world-class insurance capital, home of one of the country’s leading snacks (Beer Nuts) and one of the Midwest’s leading exporters of cars (then Mitsubishi). What was it when the 20th century began?

Answer: At the start of the 20th century, B-N was indeed a collegiate education center (both ISU and IWU were started in the 1850s), but B-N also was a food canning capital, a leading manufacturing area for cigars and also sat atop one of America’s richest taps for coal mining. One underground coal shaft alone was said to have stretched from the west-side rail yards all the way to the downtown square.