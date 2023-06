Question: In 1948, or 75 years ago, the average Central Illinoisan, according to a story in this newspaper, listened five hours a day to the radio but also was fascinated by word of an “amazing new development.” Do you know what that was?

Answer: Yes, as it was called in 1948, "radio television." Only three years prior, just after the end of World War II, almost no one had ever heard of the word "television." That's according to a "How Time Flies" feature in this newspaper.