Question: The pandemic apparently also got us to drive our vehicles a bit more recklessly, as traffic crashes are up almost 15% since 2021. Do you know the most common traffic crash these days, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration? (1) head-on collisions; (2) side-impact accidents; (3) rear-end collisions.

Answer: It's (3) rear-end collisions. The good news: Thankfully they are less damaging and tend to occur at lower speeds. The bad news: They are caused by the rear driver who either is not paying full attention or not leaving an adequate stopping distance. That’s according to the NHTSA.