Question: True or false? Traditionally, the dog days of summer — July and August — are two of the year’s driest months in Central Illinois.
Answer: Fully false. July, in fact, is one of the year’s three wettest months, according to Illinois State Water Survey statistics. The year’s two driest months are two you might not otherwise suspect because they are in winter: January and February.
