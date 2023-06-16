Question: Sean Hayes, the 1992 Illinois State University grad, won a Tony Sunday night for his Broadway role as an Oscar — as pianist, composer and dark comedian Oscar Levant in “Good Night, Oscar.” Was that the first time an ISU graduate won a Tony?

Answer: Nope. Among other Tony winners from ISU are Laurie Metcalf (2017 and 2018), Judith Ivey (1983 and 1985) and Rondi Reed (2008). One of the lesser regaled ISU grads, Reed is perhaps best known for the role of Peggy, Mike’s mom, on the TV sitcom "Mike & Molly," which she played from 2010-2016.