Question: Fifty-four years ago tonight, July 21, 1969, all of Central Illinois, as well as most of the world, were glued to their TVs as astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first human beings to walk on the moon. Do you know the irony of Aldrin’s mother’s maiden name?
Answer: Once a resident of Batavia, in Kane County, was Aldrin’s mother and her maiden name was perhaps prophetic — she was Marion Moon before marrying and in 1930, giving birth to Buzz who at 93, is today one of America’s longest-living astronauts.
