Column: 'Reopen the pipelines and drilling leases and stop raising interest rates'

Sometimes everything seems to come together at once. I sit at a news desk for a good part of everyday. I report on the financial and commodity markets. The good thing about that is that I must be up to date on pretty much everything going on except for celebrity news and local school board meetings. The markets are moving on many different things, and you must keep your ear to the ground. Farmers have found themselves unwittingly in the middle of things, once again.

Why do I say that, you ask? If you haven’t heard about our own issues in this country with inflation and energy, you haven’t been reading this column. Now, to add insult to injury, we are witnessing a geopolitical incursion that could escalate into something much more serious. Now, I have to write this column and have it turned in to print way before you read it. Please afford me the generosity of your judgement as you realize that this is being typed on the Wednesday before you read.

There have been reports that Russia has grand plans, maybe even more grand than we initially ever imagined. Naturally, the markets have been crazy. The stock market has been up and down but mostly down. Commodity prices have been up and down, but mostly up. Energy markets have been up and down, but mostly up.

The Ukraine is considered part of the breadbasket of Europe. Minerals, and grains are a large part of what they possess. You can understand why it may be a desirable target. The Ukraine also used to be part of the old USSR. I suppose that too could be a reason as to why you may want to reunite it with its long-lost mother. And finally, the Ukraine has applied to be a member or NATO – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. There is pretty much no chance that they would be allowed into NATO. Ukraine, as a country has a track record of corruption. They have a long uphill battle to get into the NATO club. In March 2016, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker stated that it would take at least 20-25 years for the Ukraine to join the European Union and NATO. That is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Besides the other two reasons of its natural resources and its old place in the USSR, the Ukraine is pretty much on its own when it comes to trying to join NATO. The Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want them in NATO. He does not want to have a Western backed neighbor. So therein lies the rub. There is virtually no way that the Ukraine becomes a part of NATO and if Putin takes control of it himself, he can be assured of that.

So, if Putin at the most takes control of Ukraine, or at a minimum causes a massive disruption, a lot of our daily lives here will change – for the worse. Firstly, there is the food issue. The Ukraine is a wheat exporter, a big one, and for that matter so is Russia. Have you seen the price of wheat lately? We recently had an inflation number the last time around of 7.5%. Take your family out to breakfast, and if you have any money left over, give me a call and tell me how the meal was. I don’t have to tell you about food prices. You are human and need to eat. Unfortunately, though, we have been hearing anecdotal evidence of families now having to cut back on things, substitute on others, to be able to fill the car up with gas so they can go to work the next day. Behaviors are changing because of the price rises we are seeing at the grocery store. Initially this was due to supply chain issues and inflation. There hasn’t been much pushback as the American consumer, while going down the deli aisle in the grocery store, chooses to pay any price because they are worried that the meat that they need might not be there tomorrow. But there will be a point that too much is too much. Our own internal inflation has caused a lot of that price rise until now and truth be told, it is too much already. But if we interrupt the flow of commodities out of the area of this latest skirmish, things will go up even more. Farmers would like to see the higher prices but there is a flip side to that short-lived joy – energy.

We have an energy issue in this country already. We don’t need to make it worse with this Russia/Ukraine issue. You know, it already hurts to fill up your tractors and trucks. There are now reports that will be going even higher. As I write, crude oil trades at roughly $92 a barrel. If that goes to $100 or more, you will see gas at the pump approach $4 in some parts of the world. That is reportedly the level that most Americans will start to push back and make other choices. Maybe they won’t take that far away trip by car and stay somewhere closer or work from home more often, but either way there will be substitutions.

The big picture here is that we have had problems before the Russia/Ukraine conflict. If there is war, it will make our lives more expensive. It will make running our businesses more expensive and it will hurt those at the lower end of the labor market more than those at the top. To a large extent, our energy issue is our own fault. We have shunned fossil fuels for the noble cause of wind and solar although neither one can support our national grid. We cancelled the Keystone Pipeline and have paused drilling leases on government land. This has caused fuel to rise dramatically higher than it was last year. We are no longer energy independent and have asked others around the world to step up their own production to help us out. It is pretty head scratching stuff.

Again, this anti fossil fuel agenda has sent gas prices much higher leading to higher inflation. This has led the Fed down the path of raising interest rates to combat inflation. But raising rates not only fights inflation but it hurts a lot of other things too. It will hamper the economy and lower growth.

I have a crazy idea. Reopen the pipelines and drilling leases and stop raising interest rates. Anybody want to take a guess if that ever happens?

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

