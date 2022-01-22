Column: Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to seize property from gang members is great if you like terrible ideas

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to fix Chicago’s violence crisis seems to involve trotting out ideas that didn’t work before and won’t work now. It’s part of a long-standing city tradition of thinking inside the box, then doing the same thing twice — or three or four or five times — and expecting a different result.

One of the most recent ideas — repurposed under the fancy name “Victims’ Justice Ordinance,” because all bad ideas become good when boldly renamed — involves fining gang members and having police seize their property.

This is such a good idea that 50 Chicago civil rights attorneys on Wednesday signed a letter to Lightfoot telling her it’s a terrible idea: “We urge you to abandon this ordinance and the failed approach to public safety it represents. Instead, we hope you will adopt public safety initiatives that invest in and build on the strengths of our communities.”

Hah! Silly lawyers. Of course the city’s not going to “invest in” communities. The Victims’ Justice Ordinance allows the mayor to say cool things such as “We are going after their blood money,” whereas that squishy stuff the lawyers are talking about would lend itself only to dull quotes such as , “We are going to invest in Chicago’s long-ignored communities and create jobs and infrastructure that will support young people and parents, thereby disincentivizing criminal activity and giving residents in lower-income neighborhoods an equal chance at education, work and a good life.”

THAT CAN’T POSSIBLY FIT ON A CAMPAIGN POSTER!!

There are ample studies and statistics that show the ineffectiveness of asset forfeiture, but for now, let me break it down in a more direct manner: Threatening to take people’s money and belongings isn’t going to stop them from doing bad things when the primary reason most of them are doing bad things is because they don’t have any money or belongings.

It’s a bit like trying to get a streaker to knock it off by threatening to take his clothes.

I understand why some support what the mayor’s trying to do. It sounds just and good to hit criminals where it hurts and not just arrest them but strip them bare of any ill-gotten gains. For the record, if a person is convicted of a crime and there’s cash or items of value that person obtained in the act of being a criminal, I’m all for seizing those things and doing something positive with the money. I’m by no means pro-bad-guy.

But a key thing people miss is this: Most of the people in Chicago who are committing crimes, violent or otherwise, would much rather be doing something else, like working a job that pays a living wage. I know that because over the years I’ve interviewed dozens upon dozens of gang members and assorted criminals, and they’ve told me that very thing.

More than a decade ago, I was in a second-floor apartment on the West Side interviewing a man the size of a small mountain. He was a gang member and a drug dealer, and I rather naively asked why he did what he did. The man broke down in tears and said approximately this, which I’m quoting from memory: “You think I want to be doing this? I wake up every day and expect I’m going to get shot. I hate this, but I have felony convictions and an X on my back and can’t get a job. Nobody will hire me, and I have kids to feed. So what am I supposed to do?”

You don’t have to feel sorry for people in that position, and I’m never going to defend anyone’s decision to sell drugs or steal or hurt another human. But realize there’s more going on here than some privileged soul’s insipid view that people get into crime-doing because it’s glamorous. And recognize the absurd simplicity of a “PUNISH BAD GUYS AND THEY WILL STOP BEING BAD!” approach.

I don’t care if you’re talking about civil asset forfeiture or the death penalty — the threat of punishment rarely does much to change the behavior of desperate people.

Speaking about the Victims’ Justice Ordinance in a Dec. 20 speech, Lightfoot said: “Gangs are violent, dangerous and ruthless. They do not care who they hurt in their quest for money and territory. We need to not just seize their cash, but their assets as well.”

That statement contradicts itself. Gangs are “dangerous and ruthless” and don’t care who they hurt, but you think seizing their assets is going to stop them? It’s ludicrous.

And whatever benefit might come from the threat will surely be offset by the damage seizing assets will do to people who are struggling to get by in the first place.

Last September, a lawyer and a researcher with the Institute of Justice wrote in a Tribune op-ed: “The mayor suggests her proposal would target lucrative, organized crime, but data on existing practices suggest the opposite. According to an Institute of Justice analysis of Illinois State Police data, from 2017 to 2019, half the Chicago Police Department’s approximately 4,379 cash forfeitures were for just $693 or less — hardly the stuff of major drug operations.”

That piece also noted that innocent friends or family members of suspected criminals often get swept up in police seizures: “Because civil forfeiture effectively requires property owners to prove their innocence — without the benefit of an attorney if they cannot afford one — it inevitably deters valid claims and victimizes innocent people. Especially when the value of the seized property is low, many people simply cannot fight back.”

One of the lawyers who signed the letter to Lightfoot, civil rights attorney Sheila Bedi, told the Tribune: “This is a proposal that will do nothing to stop the harm that our communities are experiencing.”

There’s no quick fix to this city’s violence problem. (I’ve written that line approximately 18 billion times.)

The only path forward involves investing money and resources in places many Chicagoans choose to ignore. And the only fix involves taking time to repair lives and neighborhoods unfairly broken by a system that keeps recycling the same dumb ideas and thinking they’ll finally work.

