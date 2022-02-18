Column: Few fully understand agriculture, economy

I do a lot of media work every day, every week. I see a lot when it comes to the markets and the underlying feelings that sweep the country from time to time. Remember the 1% versus the 99% movement? I saw all that, too. And while there is a very nice trend taking place in the country when it come to embracing the country over the city because of the pandemic, there are a few negative undertones that are not hitting your newspapers and TV screens.

We have seen some TV presenters move to a more rural background and chuck the tie for a plaid shirt. It is a subtle change, but it is happening. People are embracing the country like never before. The big cities have lost a lot of their appeal. Most folks like the idea of knowing where their food comes from. They like the idea of shopping local and helping the economy where they live. And they like the idea of not living on top of each other. Country is cool again – for most people. However, there is a little sliver of the population that seems to want to tear it down and get rid of a lot of what we hold to be right and true.

I am referring to the recent article in The New York Times that was apportioning some of the "climate change" blame to big agriculture. If it was Christmas time, I would have said, "bah humbug." There is a connection to the NYT and those who were part of the 99%-1% uprising a few years ago. They were against big business as they sat in Starbucks (big business) drinking their coffee (big ag) staring at their Apple MacBook Pro computers (big tech). They can spell hypocrisy, but they don’t care about the meaning. I wonder how they think that chicken salad sandwich actually got to Starbucks so that they could sit behind their computers eating their lunch. There are those that do and there are those that don’t.

I traded on the floors of multiple exchanges. It is not uncommon for some speculators to trade products that move a lot. They feed off the volatility. They could care less if it is corn, gold or crude oil. They just like the action. But one day I decided to ask some traders in the corn pit of the Chicago Board of Trade, how many ears of corn grow on a stalk of corn. The answers varied wildly but the correct answer is usually one but sometimes two. That answer shocks a lot of the money manager city slickers. But wait, it gets better.

I moved on to the famous, "what kind of cow gives milk?" A lot of confused faces. A lot of answers that sounded a lot like "the black and white" cows. I’m always amazed about the disconnect. It reminds me of the little kid in the grocery store that thinks that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. And, truth be told, that is not far off from the answers I got at the Chicago Board of Trade. Either way, it just goes to show you how ill-informed the general public is about agriculture.

Now there have been some articles written about agriculture and how it has added to climate change. I am not going to try and litigate that answer here in this column and truth be told, it shouldn’t have to be litigated because it is so darn ridiculous. Some of these people that have a problem with agriculture don’t know that you must plant corn and soybeans every year. Just as long as the chicken sandwich is on the second shelf at Starbucks, everything is good.

These people don’t let the facts and numbers get in the way. Farmers must farm the same ground year after year. A lot of farms have plans to hand them down to the next generation. They have every interest in keeping it in great shape. And while I am at it, remember last year when we were worried about the wealth tax and stepped-up basis tax? It just feels like every year the American farmer has a target on his back because he/she works hard, stays out of sight and delivers, time and time again. I view it as such a slap in the face. That is why I love the agricultural community. Common sense combined with hard work gets you great results.

Having said all that, there is another problem coming around the corner. This inflation in our economy is out of control. The Fed has let the horse out of the barn with no idea as to how hard it is going to be to put it back in the barn again.

Just recently we had a government reading of the Consumer Price Index. That is an index of how much more or less you are paying for average everyday items. So far, it is up 7.5% and looks to be going higher. So, to put it in normal, everyday terms, you need a 7.5% pay rise right now to keep up with higher prices. Anything else means you are worse off. For all of those that want to celebrate that wages are up 4.5%, if prices have gone up 7.5% — you are out money. Period.

Now we are going to raise interest rates to get us out of this mess. Interest rates going up is supposed to cool off the economy. Mark my words, the Fed will have a difficult time doing this. Rates go up. Your operating loans that are floating will go up. Inflation (self-inflicted by this administration) looks to continue higher. It is a tax on everything to you. The average American is going to pay for a bad energy policy, a bad monetary policy and a bad pandemic rescue policy. Yet, they had nothing to do with it.

Small businesses, which is what farming is, is in the crosshairs of the government and their mistakes.

They are going to raise rates on you in the midst of you already paying 7.5% more to live. Once again, the farmer is in the cross hairs, paying for others mistakes.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

