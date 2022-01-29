Column: Farmers being punished for success

Well, it is the end of January and it feels like it has been one heck of a year already. My dad was a trader as well as a farmer and he stood in the pits of the Chicago Board of Trade. Sometimes when he lost a lot of money in a single day of trading, he would come home and when asked how his day went, he’d say "I had a bad year one day." We all knew then to leave him alone.

Farmers and ranchers have a lot on their plates in normal times. Now, with what is happening in our own country, coupled with what is happening around the world, things are going to get a little bit more stressful.

I will start with what is happening overseas. We have issues with both Russia and China. The problems with China have been chronicled well here but now the issue is with Russia. Is it just me or does it seem like every time we get into an international spat or conflict it seems to harm the agricultural community more than others? I lived in a household that had to go through the Carter wheat embargo in the '70s so my experience and knowledge goes back a way. We bought our farm in the early '70s.

Great timing.

I am in the thick of it. I am a markets anchor for RFD-TV down in Nashville. I talk to market experts all day every day, five days a week. Some have some straight, down-the-middle analysis of what is going on right now. They try and give advice to producers on how to mitigate the risks that they are now facing. We have seen some prices of our commodities here in the U.S. go up in advance of any conflict – look at wheat and look at crude oil. Both could be affected if the tanks start rolling. In either case, things are on edge. That is a hurdle for our country’s farmers. Add to that the inflation issue, which I have covered at length in this column, and we have a minefield of issues that we will be dealing with for some time. I have been saying a lot over the last few weeks that the issues that we are facing are not going to go away anytime soon. Think about it. The Russia issue is going to linger. We are not going to see a resolution in the next few days. This could linger into the planting season and beyond. I hope it does not but I’m not holding my breath.

I wrote about inflation in my last column. Whether the Fed raises rates three times or seven times, the whole exercise is not going to be a quick one. They will raise rates and wait and see. They will wait and see what happens to jobs. They will wait and see what happens to inflation. Basically, they will wait and see. That is what I mean. We will be dealing with input costs, inflation and Fed movements pretty much all summer. It’s a risk that is going to be hanging around, probably until harvest.

And once again, the American farmer is at the center of things. It sometimes feels like they are punished for their success. We have the best farmers in the world. We have the most efficient farmers in the world. I often must bring up the stats about just how efficient our farmers are. The average yield on corn back in the 1930s was about 30 bushels an acre. Now it is almost 200 bushels an acre. Now, farmers have also benefitted wildly from technology and hybrids, but they still must go out and plant, fertilize and harvest the crop every year – all the while mother nature lurks in the background. And even as the world has also gotten better at farming, especially South America, the American farmer is still the best in the world.

And I got to witness the best of both worlds. I had a father who was a trader in the highly competitive pits of the Chicago Board of Trade and had a farm 2.5 hours west of Chicago. One of them is a highly frenetic, competitive pool of capitalistic sharks. It is the place where we set the price of food, and now fuel. And then I got to witness the slow and steady pace of the farmer. The satisfaction of putting in a hard day’s work, both physically and mentally. The slow reward of watching something grow and be harvested. I have often said there is something rather soulless in just "buying low and selling high." When you are done, yes, you have money – but there is no real product. Besides the dollar bills, you cannot put in your child’s hands what you did all day at work today. A doctor saves lives – that is a noble cause. A builder builds houses and buildings. You can drive your kids by the buildings that you built for many years after you are done, and they are grown. But try explaining to them that you provide liquidity for food prices. It gets a little tough at times.

I followed my father into those pits in Chicago and then on to London. Thirty-five years later, I am writing to you. I absolutely love the rural community. I also love the markets. I have been extremely lucky to be able to trade the markets and do the work on our family farm. We lease the land out now that my father has passed, and it makes the place feel a little like the heartbeat has left but it does help with my mother’s retirement income. I am sure some of you out there know that feeling.

And maybe you will understand when I say that I love this job. I get to commentate on the markets everyday like a retired football player in the announcer’s booth. I don’t play the trading game anymore, but I get to talk about it every day. The products and teams are very familiar to me I have a lot of fun doing it.

I am a lucky very guy.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

