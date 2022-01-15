Column: Coping with Covid Traumatic Stress Disorder

I am back after a two-week break. I already think I need another two-week break.

The world has gotten just a little bit crazier since I last wrote. My holiday was a little bit tougher than I would have liked. My 58-year-old wife came down with COVID on Christmas Eve. It wasn’t the omicron variant that everyone else seems to be getting. Well, I only know that because I speculate that she didn’t have it as she was hospitalized twice.

Omicron is supposed to be much milder than the delta variant, but nobody really knows because they don’t test you for a variant. They must send away your test to have it examined further. To say it was a very stressful and frustrating time is an understatement. I had COVID earlier and was lucky to be able to rely on my antibodies and came through just fine. It is the third time that I have had that happen.

In June, I was surrounded by four people who all were in my office for a few days, and all came down with COVID – me, nope. I do a radio show with another fella who came down with it while we shared the radio booth. Me, nope. Oh well, I have either just jinxed myself or I really have decent antibodies. Either way, I am ready for this nightmare to be over.

I am sure there are some of you out there that have lost family members and close friends. I am sorry that happened. We have lost almost 850,000 over the last two years and those people need to be remembered. But for us to get back to living our lives, we also need to put these losses in perspective. We lost almost 1 million Americans over the same time period to cigarette smoke. Every life is important but for the rest of us, but we need to take things in perspective and have some sort of reference.

I have coined the term CTSD. Covid Traumatic Stress Disorder. I have it and am ready to navigate my new existence going forward.

OK. Rant over.

I spent the holiday down in Scottsdale, Arizona. While it is a great place to be while the weather up north is bad, it is still not like it used to be over the holidays. As a kid, we always had it up at our farm. Now I am sure that I suffer from a selective memory, but all my recollections contain a thick, new blanket of snow. My dad was always fiddling with the fire or the wood-burning stove in the kitchen. He used to say that our house in the winter reminded him of an old Volkswagen "bug" he used to drive as a kid. The kitchen where the wood-burning cookstove was always felt like it was 90 degrees. As you fanned out from the kitchen, the temperature fell quickly. He said it reminded him of that car because when you turned on the heat it would burn the hair off your ankles, but you could still see your breath. I am sure a few of you can sympathize with this story. He also had an outhouse as a kid and would remind my brother and sister and me about how lucky we were to go to the bathroom on a seat that wasn’t frozen. Oh, well. I guess we really did have it pretty good. As the story goes, my dad walked to school uphill both ways, too.

Either way, I look back on that 90-degree kitchen fondly. My mother is still with us, but is starting to have more aches and pains as she approaches her 82nd year. My little brother passed away three years ago from an aggressive brain cancer at the young age of 51, leaving behind a wife and three kids. So it is just my mom, sister and me trying to recreate those feelings of the farm, and we are trying to do it in Scottsdale, Arizona. I don’t need to tell you that it is difficult. Don’t get me wrong, it is always great to see everyone and the extended family, but it isn’t quite like those days leaving a sweaty kitchen to go upstairs and to go to sleep while you can see your breath in your bedroom. There is something about those little inconveniences that somehow add to the overall warmth (pun intended) to the memory.

But 2022 is a new year. There is a reason why the windshield is bigger than the rearview. We are meant to be looking forward. It doesn’t mean that we forget the past, but what is ahead is more important than what we left behind. We are trying to establish new memories and celebrate the old ones.

I will never forget the year that my father got his 12- and 10-year-old sons 450-cc John Deere snowmobiles for Christmas. I have to say it was the best Christmas present ever. But later as a parent, I began to wonder about how in the world he thought that was a good idea. It would never happen nowadays, or at least I don’t think it would. These were big gifts, very expensive and it was my father’s way of acknowledging the work my brother and I had put in that summer.

We had a barn blown down by a tornado. My dad wanted the wood. My brother and I basically spent the summer pulling those old square headed nails out of that "valuable" barnwood he made us stack in another barn. We hated that job, but the reward was worth it. We had those things going 60 mph over our white snow filled fields in no time. We had to be careful because the slightest bump on the field could send you flying, and we had to have a keen sense of where all the barbed wire fences were. Now that I think about it there is no way that I would let kids that age loose on a farm with no supervision and 450 ccs between there legs going 60 mph. What was he thinking?

Ah, the good ole’ days. That is my America – and I desperately miss it.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

