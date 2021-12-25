Column: Common sense is no longer all that common

I don’t care if I have to say it over and over again – the agricultural community is the last bastion of common sense left in our society. Common sense is so lacking that I keep getting surprised when I see it being used. If it is raining, you need an umbrella. Nowadays, the media will try and convince you that it is not raining. You don’t have to use an umbrella, but it makes the situation that much more bearable.

It is also getting colder outside; as I write, today is the first day of winter. It is a good idea to wear a jacket. You don’t have to, but common sense would say that it would make your journey that much more comfortable. These are the things that we used to take for granted. Now common sense is viewed as a gift or a curse. A gift if you have it and can use it and curse because you are the only one that knows that it is a good idea to use an umbrella if it is raining. You know the feeling. That feeling like, "Can this really be happening?" If we take money away from the police, any third-grader could tell you that you are going to have a rise in crime – period. I can see the farming and ranching communities snickering at this big city garbage where everyone seems to be on a quest to convince everyone else that the world is flat and there is no gravity.

It is hard not to get political. Come to think of it, it is more tiring than hard, but it just seems as though we are abandoning a lot of the lessons that I was taught as a young boy about hard work, the value of a dollar and on keeping your word. Why does it seem like all those talks in the barn, on the tractor or down at the local café/tavern are being challenged?

This whole idea of sitting at home and getting paid to do nothing is so foreign to me. The weird thing is that it really isn’t that foreign. Universal Basic Income has been tried in other countries before the U.S. thought about it – and it has failed in other countries before the U.S. even tries to make it work. I guess we must have to have it fail on our own shores before we believe. Oh well. The very fact that people will be willing to stay at home and take a basic living stipend without doing anything for it makes me feel like we are raising people with no hopes and no dreams. There is nothing more motivating for me than seeing something that I want that is very expensive. It can be a car or a house or something like that, but I immediately begin to plan out a way to try and work harder or smarter so that I can obtain that thing for myself and the betterment of my family. I asked the younger crowd at the TV station that I work at about how many of their immediate friends would be satisfied to take a lesser wage and stay at home and do nothing. The result was disturbing. They all said that they believed that 50% of their immediate friends would be happy to make that trade. Wow. That was all that I could muster as a response. I wonder what the rural community would have as an answer to that question. I think I already know.

So, from now on out, the days get a bit longer until the summer solstice. I must admit that I was a little late to the party when I learned that this also has something to do with the temperatures we experience every day. It came about with a farmer guest I had at my house out in Scottsdale, Arizona. It was about 15 years ago that this guest explained to me the spinning of the earth and the relationship with the sun and the warming/cooling of the earth. He nailed it on the head when he bet me that the coolest time of year in Arizona was around the Rev. Martin Luther King holiday every year. He explained to me that it was no coincidence that was the case. I am sure you already know but even after the shortest day of the year, the earth is still cooling. It is like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier. So about 30 days after the shortest day of the year, the coldest day takes place – give or take a week or two. The same can be said in the summer when we have the longest day of the year – in terms of sunlight. After that day, the earth continues to heat for about another 30 days lining up with the hottest day of the year usually being near the end of July, give or take a few weeks. Funny how the engineers get that stuff right.

There are a lot of lessons that the agricultural community can teach us. These lessons still have a place in society to this very day. Not just the common sense of wearing a jacket when it is cold or using an umbrella when it is raining. There is something to be said for doing a good job – doing a hard job – and be left standing on the porch, looking out over your work and having a massive sense of self worth and satisfaction. It is good for the soul. The soul is something that has been massively overlooked and ignored lately. We need to keep hard work in our sights. We need to keep common sense in our sights. We need to keep the basics of life in our sights. We have been guilty lately of ignoring those feelings and blind to the light. This is the very fabric of what I know to be sound and good.

Maybe, just maybe we are getting to the end of this pandemic with this ever-weakening virus. It may be telling us to hang on just a little bit longer and the good forces of nature and common sense will prevail again.

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

