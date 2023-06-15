Heartline’s annual “Operation Backpack” school supply drive is gearing up to help those who need help with back-to-school supplies.

Sign-up days are July 6 and July 18-19. Those who are interested in signing up for the program should call on June 28-29 to set up an appointment. Specifically, parents who need help with school supplies and live in Woodford County should call the Heartline office, 309-467-6101 ext. 2, and speak with Janet Wilkins.

The only requirements are proof of residence in Woodford County and proof of the children living in the home. The backpack distribution for those who complete appointments and paperwork will be held Friday, July 28.

Last year, Operation Backpack provided 190 children in Woodford County with school supplies. Heartline credited support from the community with making the program possible. Tazwood Community Services also partners with Heartline to assist in administering the program.

Residents can help by donating money, school supplies or time.

Money: Residents can drop off or mail a check to the Heartline office, 300 Reagan Drive, Eureka. Donations beyond the amount needed for school supplies will go toward the organization's budget and expenses, it said.

School supplies: If you would like to purchase and donate school supplies, you can call the Heartline office at 467-6101 ext. 2 to receive a list of needed items. Operation Backpack strives to provide children with supplies required by respective schools and the child’s grade in school, along with some brand requirements a school may request.

Supplies can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Heartline office. They can also be left at the following locations: Eureka Public Library, Goodfield State Bank (Goodfield, Metamora, Roanoke), Heartland Bank and Trust Co (Eureka), Illinois Prairie District Public Library (Germantown, Metamora, Washburn, Benson), Mangold Ford, Cornerstone Family Restaurant, Eureka Community Bank, CVS and Eureka Family Dental.

Donations must be dropped off by 10 a.m. July 24.

Time: Volunteers are needed on July 25 to sort the supplies and July 27 to pack backpacks. Call Janet Wilkins at 467-6101 ext. 2 if you would like to sign up to volunteer.

Heartline is a nonprofit organization in Eureka that provides services to help meet basic needs of those in the Woodford County community. Heartline relies on fundraising events as well as individual and organization donations. For more information, call 309-467-6101 or check out the website at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.