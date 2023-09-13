Spectacular, Elegant and Unique Custom built house with incredible features and attention to detail features 7 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms and thermostats to regulate the temperature. This fascinating all Brick 1.5 story house with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 3 on second floor and one in the finished walkout basement sits on a large 2.77 acre lot on the Lake in Dover Ridge Subdivision. Exquisite material used in the construction of this house with lots of attention to detail includes the custom cabinets in the gourmet kitchen to the hand made interior doors with glass art from Dubai & the custom chandeliers from Austria. Enjoy the Geothermal, radiant floor heating, the 6 heated car garage with additional service garage, steam bath, EV charger, central vac, two laundry rooms, one on main floor and one on 2nd floor, theater room, fully functional kitchen with granite countertops in lower level; and more.... The fabulous huge backyard with a brick gazebo, large tilled garden, irrigation system & dock all to enjoy the outdoors. Need to see in person!