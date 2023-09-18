Well-maintained, move-in ready bi-Level in north Normal - close to Parkside, Normal Community West, and ISU golf course. With brand new flooring throughout the main floor, new lighting fixtures, fully remodeled master bath (2023), and fresh paint throughout, this house is ready for you to call it HOME! The lower levels features a huge family room with a dry bar and electric fireplace. There's plenty of storage in the nice utility room. Enjoy sitting on the deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. All appliances stay as well as the shed in the backyard. Don't let this one slip away!
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $240,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Custom Built Home brings a whole new feeling to Open Concept, from the moment you enter the front door. The natural light just floods thr…
Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 Bath home on a beautiful quiet culdesac in tranquil Hawthorne II. First Floor Master, this zero-lot home is one of a ki…
Fresh & modern two-story single family home available for rent NOVEMBER 2023 in UNIT 5 with finished basement in the private neighborhood …
Luxury living in Grove on Kickapoo! Outstanding walkout ranch with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra half bath added to make this perf…
Small town living in this 4 bedroom home on large lot Bring your paint brushes and some glooring and make this place shine. This property is s…