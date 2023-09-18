Well-maintained, move-in ready bi-Level in north Normal - close to Parkside, Normal Community West, and ISU golf course. With brand new flooring throughout the main floor, new lighting fixtures, fully remodeled master bath (2023), and fresh paint throughout, this house is ready for you to call it HOME! The lower levels features a huge family room with a dry bar and electric fireplace. There's plenty of storage in the nice utility room. Enjoy sitting on the deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. All appliances stay as well as the shed in the backyard. Don't let this one slip away!