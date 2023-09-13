Grand 8500+ square foot custom home on the lake in Hawthorne Hills. This home sits on a wooded lot with great views. Enter into a 29 foot foyer with 18 foot ceilings showcasing a beautiful curved staircase. The wood floors take you to the 2 story great room lined with floor to ceiling windows. Florida room (currently with hot tub) shares see through fireplace to family room. Spacious kitchen with newer quartz countertops has attached breakfast room with views & butler's pantry by the dining room. Dual stairs to second floor. Enormous master with sitting area with more views of the lake. Every bedroom with a full bath. Large first floor bedroom with access to Florida room. Basement has full bar with huge recreational area, exercise & bonus rooms. All new carpet '23 & most of the home recently painted. Dual HVACs & 2 new water heaters. Steel siding has lifetime warranty. Compare at less than $100 per square foot!!