Beautiful custom built brick ranch on huge lake lot with total of 6320 square feet. 5 car attached, heated garage with circle drive. 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Full walk out basement, Central Vac, sprinkler system. Full theater room, game room with deluxe bar. Imported Italian wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with butler bar. Large office/storm room, exercise room, card room, Firepit, two decks and a patio. Beautiful water view from most the rooms. Aux back up, 2 fireplaces. Roof is ten months old. Whole house reverse osmosis system. Whole house audio system. 2 month old fishing pad. A/C 2 years old. alarm system. Fee covers lake maintenance and trails.