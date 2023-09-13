Luxury living in Grove on Kickapoo! Outstanding walkout ranch with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra half bath added to make this perfect. Peaceful backyard oasis overlooks the prairie. This warm and inviting home is like new and has lovely quality finishes throughout. Light and airy open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings makes this custom home live big! Gorgeous hardwood floors flow throughout the main living areas. Huge kitchen with custom cabinets, double ovens, walk in pantry, all stainless steel appliances, unique granite countertops and extra large island that seats at least 6. Family room with fireplace and built in shelving. Second fireplace is in 5th bedroom that could be used as home office. Spacious main bedroom has two large walk-in closets, trayed ceiling, ensuite with double sinks and tiled shower. Drop zone hallway as you come in from 3 car garage. Laundry room with wet sink, custom cabinets and extra storage cabinets with pull out shelving. Large dining room with trayed ceiling. Walkout basement has 9 foot ceilings and plenty of full windows, wet bar with custom cabinets & granite counter tops, custom built in entertainment center area, 2 more spacious bedrooms, full bath, workout room and sliding door leading out to covered patio area. The back yard is simply lovely with garden beds blooming all summer long! Limestone steps leading to the fire pit area. Newer (2018) deck off the main floor offers a stunning view of Grove on Kickapoo Creek native prairie with paved walking paths. New 2022 furnace and AC. USB outlets added. Whole house vacuum. Irrigation system. Mature landscaping with 14 trees. This home is BEAUTIFUL!