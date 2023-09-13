Looking for a special place to call home? This incredible property is that place! Beautiful, spacious home sits on 13.5 wooded acres along scenic Panther Creek. It includes an incredible bedroom suite, large living room, comfortable sun porch, spacious dining room with fireplace that looks out over a beautiful in ground pool and deck area, with deep attached garage with walk up loft storage. There is a large heated 40" X 80' multipurpose additional building with bathroom and kitchen space. Unique features include multiple Geo Thermal units, 2 separate basements, composite decking, new siding, wiring for whole house speaker system and a large generator that supports the home and additional building. Wildlife abounds in this nature lover's dream with opportunities for hiking, nature watching, hunting and relaxation. Make this place your own!!!