Welcome home where timeless charm meets modern comfort. This meticulously maintained two-story home both five spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Ample space for all your gatherings. Nestled in a serene neighborhood. This residence offers the unique advantage of no backyard, neighbors providing privacy and tranquility with a picturesque creek and a trail nearby. With it's classic design and peaceful surroundings, this home offers a truly idyllic retreat in the heart of normal. Granite countertops and classic white cabinets in your open kitchen for easy entertaining. Beautiful oak hardwood floors on the main level make this home feel cozy. On the second level you'll find four bedrooms with a primary bedroom with a very roomy primary bath that has a double vanity and a large closet. Come check out this beautiful home and make it your own.