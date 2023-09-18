Welcome home where timeless charm meets modern comfort. This meticulously maintained two-story home both five spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Ample space for all your gatherings. Nestled in a serene neighborhood. This residence offers the unique advantage of no backyard, neighbors providing privacy and tranquility with a picturesque creek and a trail nearby. With it's classic design and peaceful surroundings, this home offers a truly idyllic retreat in the heart of normal. Granite countertops and classic white cabinets in your open kitchen for easy entertaining. Beautiful oak hardwood floors on the main level make this home feel cozy. On the second level you'll find four bedrooms with a primary bedroom with a very roomy primary bath that has a double vanity and a large closet. Come check out this beautiful home and make it your own.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Custom Built Home brings a whole new feeling to Open Concept, from the moment you enter the front door. The natural light just floods thr…
Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 Bath home on a beautiful quiet culdesac in tranquil Hawthorne II. First Floor Master, this zero-lot home is one of a ki…
Fresh & modern two-story single family home available for rent NOVEMBER 2023 in UNIT 5 with finished basement in the private neighborhood …
Luxury living in Grove on Kickapoo! Outstanding walkout ranch with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra half bath added to make this perf…
Small town living in this 4 bedroom home on large lot Bring your paint brushes and some glooring and make this place shine. This property is s…