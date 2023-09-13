All Brick Walkout Ranch, New Roof, Cherry Kitchen cabinets, granite tops, triple and double crown moldings, 10' and 9' Ceilings, See thru fireplace in Hearth room and Living room plus fireplace in walkout basement with wet bar, 1st floor Master bedroom plus first floor den with full bath, 3 full baths, 1 powder bath, laundry first floor, house wired for surround sound, trek floor deck with iron fencing, plus a brick patio with fire pit and a covered patio, all appliances stay including washer and dryer, pool table stays, extra ref. In garage stays, GEO thermal Heat and Air. Large extra lot on the right side of home with beautiful lined arborvitae trees included in acreage.