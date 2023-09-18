Great opportunity to make this wonderful home exactly how you would like! The home is currently set up with a 1 bedroom apartment on the right side. This would make a perfect mother-in-law suite, a great investment opportunity, or it can easily be a single family home. There is a pull down attic with TONS of room for storage. It has an excellent large lot with a 2-car garage as well. The home is an estate and is being sold "as is". Don't miss out on this one.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $170,000
