New construction in Beecher Trails and award winning TRI-Valley school district. This first floor master plan boast a large family room with beautiful gas fireplace with painted wood and tile surround, grand sized windows and an exposed rod stair well that accents the quality of the home. The kitchen has custom soft close cabinets, SS appliances, quartz counter-tops, tile backsplash, pantry, and large dinette space. Large main floor laundry room with easy access from master suite. Master suite features massive walk-in closet and you will love the master bath...loads of room in tile shower and vanity top space. 3 Large bedrooms up with full bath. Basement has rough in and egress for future custom finish. Extra large insulated 3 car garage with 8' doors. Extra Features include: Oversized baseboard/casing, high efficiency gas water heater, main level has engineered hardwood, 9' ceiling on main level and basement, 11' ceiling in living room and garage, Pella windows and slider. Do not miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Downs - $459,900
