Soon to be completed in the small town of Colfax! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has had nothing untouched during its' renovation. Just down the street from Octavia pool and park with no backyard neighbors. An additional shed with concrete floors and loading door comes with the home. 40x30 gravel parking area, one car drive-under garage, newer composite deck with sliding door off of the kitchen. New plumbing and electrical in the kitchen and bathrooms, Mohawk LVP flooring throughout the main level, new carpet throughout upstairs. Custom kitchen and bathrooms cabinets, all with granite tops. New vent-less fireplace. Roof, windows and HVAC est. 10y/o. For full list of updates contact Jessica. Home and shed are on two separate parcels. Professional pictures to be taken at completion.