Stunning O'Neal built home in Royal Links subdivision ON THE WATER. Six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms with unbelievable lake views from almost every window. Grand two story great room with floor to ceiling windows, beautiful hardwood flooring and a custom stone fireplace and fireplace surround. Open ENORMOUS chefs kitchen with ample cabinet space, double ovens, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Main level primary suite with luxurious spa inspired bathroom, walk in closet, and private deck overlooking the lake. Three additional bedrooms (all oversized) on the second level, with 2 additional full bathrooms- one a Jack & Jill and one a private ensuite. Open and bright lower level with a huge open family room, wet bar, two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a theater room- theater seats can stay. Large walk in laundry room on the main level, and custom built lockers off of the garage entrance. Gorgeous screened in porch off of the kitchen to further enjoy the amazing lake views. Professionally landscaped (fully fenced) yard with irrigation system. Oversized 3 car garage. Recent updates include but not limited to: Freshly painted 2023, new refrigerator 2023, new A/C system new in 2022, professionally landscaped, newer microwave 2022, all ceiling fans added. 13 ft swim spa negotiable. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*