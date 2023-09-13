Check out the curb appeal on this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Hawthorne II. It doesn't end there. Once you walk in you are greeted by an open floor plan that combines the kitchen, family room and 4 seasons room with great views of the fully fenced backyard and plenty of natural light. Cherry cabinets and built-ins throughout. Huge primary bedroom on second floor with updated bathroom. Lower level finished with full bath and office area. Enjoy the newer extended patio with plenty of shade & privacy from evergreens. New HVAC in 2015. East facing. Stove vents to the outside. Natural gas whole house generator.