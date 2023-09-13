Beautiful home is located in desirable Hawthorne Hills and backs to the tennis courts in the gorgeous private neighborhood park with lake. The main level with living room and dining room also features an office/study/flex room with built-desks and storage. The spacious laundry room with sink and cabinetry is also conveniently located on the main level. The large kitchen with granite countertops, island, walk-in pantry, and eat-in dining area is adjacent to the family room with fireplace. The second level is highlighted by four bedrooms and three full baths including a Jack & Jill bathroom. The primary suite features a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. Finished areas of the basement include a family room and additional bonus area with space for your individual needs. There is also a rough-in for a future bathroom. A 3-seasons room and large tiered deck overlook the large backyard with mature trees, professional landscaping, and fenced yard. Sideload 3 car garage. Annual HOA includes maintenance for the common areas, park, lake, and tennis courts.