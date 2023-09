Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 Bath home on a beautiful quiet culdesac in tranquil Hawthorne II. First Floor Master, this zero-lot home is one of a kind. Complete with open concept, vaulted ceilings and impressive Great Room with gas fireplace. New roof 2023 (entire structure). Updated appliances with a open layout for entertaining. 2023 Stained back deck. Main floor laundry as well as optional lower level laundry. Walk out basement with gorgeous grounds.