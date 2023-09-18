Let there be light! Enjoy the bright and tasteful ammenities and space in this fantastic home in beautiful Fox Creek. A beautiful 1st floor mstr suite w/tiled shower, whirlpool tub & WIC. Gorgeous wood trim package thruout, open floor plan w/lots of cabinets in kitchen with pantry. Granite c-tops and lg dinette w/separate formal dining room. Lg loft up & 3 more BR's. Up for a movie or becoming a pool shark? The lower level has a home theater system and gaming area with pool table plus a full bath another bedroom beyond the huge family room. Got stuff? Check out the amazing storage area which also has a built in work desk. Go outside and relax or entertain on the great deck perfect for cool summer nights. The fenced yard is impressive as the home is situated on a corner lot. Tankless water heater for those shower lovers. Sprinkler system keeps yard looking in great shape. This one is a true find. Visit today and make it yours before someone else does.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $440,000
