Welcome to the most prestigious estate in McLean County. 7429 North 1900 East Rd is a masterpiece of unparalleled craftsmanship, style, and sophistication that will leave you breathless. This stunning estate sits on 82.7 acres of land, water rights to a semi-private 27-acre spring fed lake with your own private beach offering 750ft of shoreline and boasts an impressive 9,000 square feet of living space above grade in the award-winning Tri-Valley School District. Architecturally coordinating brick Carriage House and Stable. As you step inside your spacious foyer, you are greeted with large windows that flow with natural light and offer gorgeous views of the incredible estate. Oak wood floors throughout with cherry trim, and cherry solid core wood doors. The gourmet kitchen hosts custom Omega cabinets, live edge butcher block countertops, 2 subzero refrigerators, double ovens, warming drawer and massive walk in pantry. The 22 x 20ft dining room continues with expansive views of the estate. The covered patio is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine with a waterfront view; complete with built in LP gas grill, large brick wood burning fireplace, and phantom retractable screens when you want to stay bug free! The main floor library features handcrafted cherry cabinets by Prairie Woodworks and gorgeous views. The main floor Theater room with built in speakers, and its own audio room to hold all your components. The perfect place to watch a movie! The 25ft x 20ft great room offers panoramic views of the estate with 2 full walls of windows. A 48 x 30 Heat-n-glow Olympus LP gas fireplace, and an exterior sitting patio with glass railing for unblocked views of the gorgeous landscape. The main floor primary room is spacious and continues with stunning views. En-suite with walk in shower, beautiful bathroom, walk in closet, and private patio doors to the exterior patio. The 2nd floor is an incredible 48ft x 25ft game room, with 2 additional closets to store all the extras, a half bath, and spacious flex room - with its own secret room! There is also a large sitting patio with remodeled waterproof and paver flooring, glass railings, and copper accents to enjoy an elevated view of the property. The walkout basement showcases engineered wood floors with a lower-level family room with fireplace and wrap around stone patio. A spacious bedroom suite with walk in tile shower, and 2 additional bedrooms. The spa room is the epitome of luxury with a large jacuzzi tub, and sauna to melt your stress away - with a built-in fish tank to enjoy while you relax. The basement offers a cedar lined storage room; and additional unfinished storage space - so much you could get lost! Let's not forget the secret passageway! If stairs are not your thing, don't worry, the 3-level elevator can get you where you need to be! There is a fabulous mudroom off the attached 2 car garage, and radiant heated driveway approach of 20ft. Exterior Hot tub with trex decking surrounding to sit, relax and watch the wildlife, what better way to end the workday. The "Carriage House" is a 2800sq ft 5 bay detached garage. 3 Bays on the south side offer plenty of storage for all your additional vehicles. The east side entrance 2 bay garage door is the perfect spot for all the toys; boats, 4 wheelers - you name it, with an additional 550ft of walk-up attic storage. The Stable is 1200sqft. 3 stalls with rubber composite base featuring Nelson automatic waterers, and freezer doors to eliminate flies and protect from the elements. 2 warming lamps with infrared radiant heat - thermostat controlled perfect for colder temps. Each stall has its own pea gravel paddock, which then breaks into 2 paddocks and into the 2 pastures totaling 5 acres. The stable has hot and cold running water, and fans in each stall. The 1200sq ft ventilated Hayloft can hold 180 bales of hay, equipped with an electric crane for moving haybales downstairs making this chore a breeze.