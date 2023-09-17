Welcome to this beautiful all-brick home in Founders Grove. This spacious home invites you in from the large front porch to the open foyer. Once inside you will be pleasantly surprised with the charm and character of 4 sets of gorgeous French doors that lead to your large living room, a lovely sun porch, and formal dining. The dining room is open to the kitchen with marble tile backsplash, farm sink, walnut butcher block countertops, cork flooring, and a great pantry area. A new master closet was updated in 2019 with an Elfa closet organization system and reclaimed antique doors. Private backyard and fenced.