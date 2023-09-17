Great investment property but can be converted back to a single family home. Previously, the upstairs and main floor were each rented seperately with its own private intrance. The main floor has two bedrooms, one bath and laundry. The upstairs is one bed, one bath. Plumbing and gas lines were updated throughout the home in 2021. Water heater was replaced in 2021 and the furnace was replace in 2022. Airconditioner was charged and inspected in 2023. Outdoors you will find a fenced yard with four gravel parking spots. The roof was replaced within the last 10 years. This home has a home warranty that can be transferred through the end of 2023.