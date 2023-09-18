Enjoy the peaceful setting of Indian Creek, offering trails, picnic areas, large yards and more just minutes from Bloomington Normal. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home offers a great floor plan and plenty of room for everyone as well as indoor and outdoor areas perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The large, open kitchen includes Corian countertops as well as beautiful granite on the island, stainless appliances and more. The bright, primary bedroom and ensuite bath offers a spa like shower with multiple heads as well as a walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. The finished basement includes bedroom number 4 with attached full bath as well as a nice family room and additional storage. Out back you will enjoy entertaining in the enclosed porch or around the above ground pool on the composite deck, overlooking the garden pond! A portion of the backyard is fenced and perfect for kids or pets to safely play. There's also a wrap around porch to provide a getaway away from the busy backyard. Additional features for peace of mind include a whole home generator, a home well purification system & softener, irrigation system and distributed audio.