Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2 story home has been owned by the family for over 20 years. It has been well-maintained and updated. The kitchen features a stylish backsplash and Corion countertops. The large yard has a privacy fence. In 2005 a high efficiency HVAC and new roof were installed. The family room is located in the basement and has a modern wall-mounted electric fireplace. Storage is located in the basement and above the garage. A wonderful place to call home!