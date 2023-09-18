Charming and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on a quiet street in Normal! Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, this residence seamlessly marries modern amenities with timeless appeal. The recently remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring rich new LVP flooring, stainless steel appliances, 42" white cabinets, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and a large bay window that bathes the space in natural light. A well-organized pantry with Container Store shelving adds convenience to your daily routine. The expansive family room, complete with a sliding door leading to a deck and brick patio, offers picturesque views of the large fenced yard and firepit, perfect for outdoor gatherings. The master bedroom features a double closet with a convenient connection to the hall bathroom, enhancing both privacy and functionality. Bedroom two also offers ample storage with double closets. Bedroom 3 is currently being used as a luxury closet, but will be converted back to a bedroom prior to closing (shelving removed, walls patched & painted). The finished lower level boasts a spacious family room, a walk-in closet, a full bath, and a generous laundry room. An extra-deep attached 1-car garage completes the package. This impeccably maintained and beautifully updated home blends comfort, convenience, and style seamlessly. Don't miss the opportunity to make it yours!