Oasis on Orlando! This all brick ranch is ready for lease! The owner of the home has meticulously taken care of this home inside and out. This home offers ample living space inside, featuring a large living room with gas fireplace, galley kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, eat-in dining space with built in shelving, in-unit washer and dryer right off kitchen, 3 well-appointed bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, and a huge second living room with three closets for storage and access to backyard. Making your way to the exterior of the home, the home has been professionally landscaped. The back yard is fully fenced in, featuring a large patio, garden shed, and beautiful garden. All utilities are tenant responsibility, and a renters insurance policy is required. Landlord does allow pets with a $500.00 non-refundable fee due at signing. Security deposit is same as first months rent. 12 month lease minimum. Check out this great rental today!